🏈 Les Miles By The Numbers

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks enter their second season under the helm of head coach Les Miles, who enters his 18th season as a NCAA Division I head coach and 39th year coaching football. The Jayhawks started fall camp July 31, 2020 in preparation for their season opener against Southern Illinois in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium August 29.

14 Wins – Miles has 14 wins against the opponents on the 2020 schedule.

24 Points – Point in Miles’ first win as head coach of the Jayhawks over Indiana State August 31, 2019.

27 Postseason Appearances – Miles has been on team’s that have made it to the postseason 27 times, including winning the 2007 National Championship at LSU.

31 Wins – Miles has 31 wins as a head coach in the Big 12.

50 Returning Lettermen – The Jayhawks return 50 lettermen from a season ago, including 14 returning starters.

110 NFL Draft Selections – Under Les Miles, 110 players have been selected in the NFL Draft, with Kansas’ Hakeem Adeniji selected in 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

145 Wins – Wins as a NCAA Division I head coach.

634 Days – Les Miles has been the Kansas football head coach.