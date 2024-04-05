Letter from AD Travis Goff on 3-year Anniversary of Hiring

Jayhawks,

Three years ago today, I was honored to be announced as the Director of Athletics at my beloved alma mater. I often reflect on that week and vividly recall our two shy little girls (who are now confident big kids loving life in Lawrence) trying to process the moment and a not-even-two-year-old boy (who will be 5 in a month) hollering “dadda” during my press conference. Our family has been embraced, supported and reminded every day why it is uniquely special to be a Jayhawk. It has been a fast-paced 36 months since that day, and I am more energized than ever about the future of Kansas Athletics. I am so proud of what our student-athletes, coaches and staff have accomplished and grateful for my friends and colleagues across the department and University community. I am truly blessed to work with so many dedicated, selfless and committed partners.

Together, we have:

Navigated a new day and age in intercollegiate athletics with the onset of NIL, the transfer portal and much more;

Launched an ambitious strategic plan, and have held ourselves accountable since publication;

Hired and extended some of the best coaches in the country;

Strengthened partnerships across campus and the community;

Earned the trust of our fans, donors and alumni, thereby empowering record-shattering fundraising records;

Proceeded with a renovation of historic Allen Fieldhouse that will enhance the fan experience to rival any in the country;

Begun construction on the most significant facility project in our history with the Gateway District and the new David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium;

Won the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship and experienced numerous other postseason successes with our teams and individual student-athletes

Elevated Kansas Football to arguably the greatest success story in modern college football;

Experienced an incredible attendance revival at football with seven sellouts over the past two seasons and a five-year increase of 58.19%, which is the largest of any program in the country;

Achieved new heights in academic success and graduation outcomes;

Earned an honorable mention award in association with the 2024 NCAA MOAA Award for Diversity and Inclusion;

Helped drive record-breaking applications and enrollment to the University;

Cemented Kansas Athletics as a force and leader in the Big 12 and throughout the country in the rapidly evolving new era of intercollegiate athletics.

While we have much to be proud about, we are just getting started. And that is where our team is focused on –the brightest possible future.

I am grateful for an uncommon leader in Chancellor Girod, who puts the interests of the University of Kansas FIRST every time. His leadership and vision are unprecedented, and we would not be on this exciting trajectory without him at the helm. We are also thankful and humbled by the support of Jayhawks across the country and indeed the world. Countless of you have invested in the future of KU and our athletics program. Your support is the catalyst for our momentum.

I wish you and your family a wonderful spring and look forward to seeing so many of you in the days to come. Thank you again for your generous and impactful commitment to Kansas Athletics.

Ad Astra,

Travis Goff