Letter from Athletics Director Jeff Long

Jayhawk Nation-

As you know, we are in unprecedented times right now, certainly something very few of us ever thought we would experience. As we began the journey through uncharted territory late last week and the decision-making process that has followed, the main focus has been and will continue to be the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes.

While we move through this time cautiously and minimize our interactions through social distancing, and in some cases self-quarantine or self-isolation to help stop the spread of COVID-19, let’s reflect on something positive – the many great Jayhawk moments we’ve experienced this school year.

Believe me, I wish we could hear the ping of the bat at Hoglund or Arrocha, and how I’d like to be at Rock Chalk Park decked out in our Crimson and Blue to support Tennis or Track this spring, or swinging the clubs with Jayhawk Golf. My heart breaks for each of our student-athletes who had their seasons canceled, as well as our basketball teams that didn’t get a chance to make a postseason run, but know we will all get through this TOGETHER.

It’s moments like these where we can reflect on the opportunities afforded to us in this country, especially in the great State of Kansas. I’ve had some time, like many of you, to think about the accomplishments of our teams and student-athlete highlights, and thought I would share some of those with you. I hope this helps pass some time and brings a smile to your face!

If you’re looking for more Jayhawk content, be sure to visit KUAthletics.com as well as follow our social media channels. Also, don’t forget about The Jayhawker Podcast where we will continue to tell stories in new and unique ways. If you’re looking to binge-watch past Jayhawk events, check out our website for a list of what is on and where you can find it .

Stay Healthy and Rock Chalk,

Jeff Long

Director of Athletics