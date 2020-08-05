🏈 Logan Klusman Named to Patrick Mannelly Award Preseason Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior long snapper Logan Klusman was named to the Patrick Mannelly preseason watch list, the organization announced on Monday, awarded to the best overall long snapper at the division I FBS level.

The winner must be of senior standing, have started 75% of games, snap on punts and placements, and demonstrate a strong mentality, notable athleticism, as well as speed, accuracy and consistency in their snaps.

Klusman, of Lafayette, Louisiana, saw playing time in nine games in 2019 as a long snapper. On homecoming against Texas Tech, Klusman recovered a fumble on a blocked field goal attempt, which allowed kicker Liam Jones to connect on a 32-yard field goal to win the game on the following play.

Klusman is among 20 individuals named to the Patrick Mannelly Award preseason watch list and is the sole representative from the Big 12 Conference.

The Patrick Mannelly Award is based on a 16-person selection committee, including numerous former long snappers, national writers and coaches. The award is named after Patrick Mannelly, who spent 16 seasons with the Chicago Bears from 1998-2013.

