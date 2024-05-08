🥎 Lyric Moore Earns All-Big 12 Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior catcher Lyric Moore was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, the Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday.

Moore stood out for the Jayhawks this season both offensively and defensively. The Mountain House, California native produced the third-best batting average (.297) on the team in 49 starts. Entering the Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship this week, she leads the team with 28 runs scored and six home runs, along with eight stolen bases.

Defensively, Moore was a force behind the plate all season. As the everyday catcher, Moore leads the Big 12 with 11 runners caught stealing, one more than last season. In 218 chances, Moore has produced 186 putouts and 26 assists with just six errors for a fielding percentage of .972.

Earlier this season, Moore had one of the best games of her career when Kansas faced off against Texas Tech in Lubbock. In a game that went eight innings, Moore recorded a career-high four hits along with five RBI and a home run.

In Big 12 play, Moore did not slow down. In 75 at-bats, she produced a batting average of .320 with a team-best 24 hits. She went six-for-six in her stolen base attempts and led the team with 34 total bases.

Moore is the 64th Jayhawk to be named to an All-Big 12 Team and first since junior Olivia Bruno was selected to the second team in 2022 after her freshman season.