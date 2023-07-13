🏈 Mason Fairchild Nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior tight end Mason Fairchild is one of 136 college football players who have been nominated for the 2023 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team®, which was announced by the AFCA earlier this week.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes student-athletes from around the country for exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.

From Andale, Kansas, Fairchild is a three-year starter at tight end for the Jayhawks. He’s coming off the best year of his career as he ranked third on the team with 35 receptions for 443 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 12.7 yards per reception. Fairchild was named an All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2022 and he’s a three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection while majoring in Engineering Physics.

Fairchild is among Kansas’ most proactive student-athletes involved in community service and was a part of the 402 hours of community service contributed by the Jayhawks in the summer of 2022. While at KU, Fairchild participated in Lawrence community clean ups, camps, United Way Day of Giving and more.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

From the 136 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III, and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing.

