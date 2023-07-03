🥎 McFalls Promotes Kaitlyn Slack to Assistant Coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball head coach Jennifer McFalls announced the promotion of Kaitlyn Slack to an assistant coaching role, she announced Monday.

“Kaitlyn Slack is an absolute perfect fit for our coaching staff,” McFalls said. “She has been with us for the last three years. She brings a lot of playing experience, passion for the game and is just a tremendous asset to our coaching staff, offensively and defensively.”

Entering her fourth season with the program, Slack has previously served as the graduate assistant and volunteer coach. Last season, She supported the Kansas offense and defense, while also overseeing scouting software. On the offensive side, Slack served as the first base coach, leading the team to 33 stolen bases at an 80.5 percent clip.

Slack was also a premier softball player at Texas from 2016-20. As the starting shortstop, she led the Longhorns to a 24-3 record and a No. 3 NFCA ranking in 2020, before the COVID-19 Pandemic cut the season short.

“First, I want to thank Travis Goff, Nicole Corcoran and Coach McFalls for the tremendous opportunity to stay with the Kansas softball program,” Slack said. “I’m excited to be back and excited for the whole softball community. I’m so happy for the seniors who joined the program when I first started. Seeing them throughout their four years at KU is exciting. We’re only going to get better, and I am excited for the future of Kansas softball.”