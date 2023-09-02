👟 Men Claim First, Women Claim Second in the First Cross Country Meet of the Season

In their first meet of the season, the men’s team claimed a first-place finish in the 6K off the heels of a podium sweep and two other top-10 finishes.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Six Jayhawk personal-records and a podium sweep on the men’s side secured a first-place finish for the men and second-place finish for the women on Saturday morning at Rim Rock Farm.

"It was great depth. One of the things we talked about with Coach Whitt was trying to establish depth within the group, and that’s just a perfect example of it. I know that we didn’t compete Chandler (Gibbens) today, but when we get him back in the group, that’s the kind of encouragement you want from the rest of the group, to come up and fill in for him."

Tanner Newkirk claimed the top-spot, pacing the field to a time of 18:35.31, a new personal-record. Cale Littrell was right behind Newkirk, as he finished in second with an impressive 18:45.45, another personal best. Tanner Talley rounded out the podium with a time of 18:52.68.

Sawyer Schmidt and Quenton Walion both finished in the top-10 with times of 19:05.61 and 19:07.58, placing seventh and ninth, respectively.

The women took second overall in the 5K but saw four personal-records from the squad. Kenadi Krueger raced to a second-place finish in 18:07.65, Addison Coppinger placed third in 18:12.69, Tori Wingrove placed seventh in 18:44.61 and Caroline Burrow raced to a time of 19:35.00, which are all new personal-best times.

UP NEXT

The Kansas cross country team will travel to Lincoln to compete in the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational Saturday, September 16 at the Greeno/Dirksen trail.