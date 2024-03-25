🥎 Midweek Game at Kansas City Canceled

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball’s midweek game at Kansas City on March 26 has been canceled due to forecasted inclement weather in the area. The Jayhawks and the Roos will still face off later this season with a matchup set for April 24th at Arrocha Ballpark.

This weekend, Kansas will square off against No. 1/1 Oklahoma in a three-game series from March 28-30 at Arrocha Ballpark. Kansas has won its last seven Big 12 conference games and 19 of its last 22 contests. Fans can catch every pitch via Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.