🏈 Mike Novitsky Earns Repeat Selection to Rimington Trophy Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the third time as a Jayhawk and fourth time overall in his career, Kansas center Mike Novitsky has been named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football.

This year, the Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. Novitsky has been on the Rimington Trophy Watch List in each of his seasons at Kansas, as well as earning a spot on the list in 2020 while at Buffalo.

A Victor, New York native, Novitsky, started all 13 games at center for KU in 2022 and he has been the starter in all games he’s played as a Jayhawk since arriving prior to the 2021 season. In 846 snaps last season, Novitsky didn’t allow a single sack, while allowing only two quarterback hits, and he anchored an offensive line that was No. 7 in the country last season with just 12 sacks allowed. In Novitsky’s two seasons at Kansas, the Jayhawk offensive line ranks third in the country for fewest sacks allowed.

Novitsky is a two-time All-Big 12 selection during his time at Kansas, earning second team honors in 2022 after receiving honorable mention in 2021. For this season, Novitsky has already received Preseason All-Big 12 First Team selections by the conference and Athlon and was picked to the second team by Phil Steele.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman. For more on the Rimington Trophy, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com

The Rimington Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.

Novitsky and the Jayhawks kick off the upcoming season on Friday, September 1, taking on Missouri State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Season tickets, mini plans and non-conference single game tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Kansas football season. Mini plans are designed to allow fans to pick the games that work the best for them. During the purchasing process, fans have the option to add a premium seatback to their order for less than $8 per game. To purchase tickets, and for more information, please click here.

Furthermore, Sports Combo Passes for KU Students are also available for just $175. The pass includes access to both football and basketball tickets and can be purchased online through Enroll and Pay. For more information on student tickets, or to purchase today, click here.