🥎 Miranda Rodriguez Set to Return in 2020-21

JAYHAWK NATION!

I am truly blessed to announce I have decided to take my extra year of eligibility and return for the 2020-21 season. It took a lot to get to this point but I have been accepted into the University of Kansas graduate school and will be pursuing my master’s degree in sport management.

Last year was just a glimpse into what this team is capable of and I couldn’t be more excited to finish what we started. I have found a second family here at KU and I’m looking forward to wearing that uniform one more time. It saddens me to know I won’t be finishing out my playing career with all of my fellow seniors, but I am excited for them and their futures.

I want to start by thanking the NCAA and the University of Kansas for granting me this opportunity. Next, I want to thank my family for supporting me along this journey and pushing me to get to where I am today. Lastly, I want to thank my teammates for sticking by my side and helping me to grow both on and off the field.

This was all apart of God’s plan and I am so glad it worked out the way it did. I continue to pray that everyone is staying safe and healthy during this difficult time. And as always, Rock Chalk!

Rodz #8