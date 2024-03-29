🥎 No. 1 Oklahoma Tops No. 24 Kansas to Clinch Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 1 Oklahoma scored 17 runs as the Sooners shutout No. 24 Kansas to clinch the series Friday night at Arrocha Ballpark.

Kansas fell to 22-10-1 and 7-4 in Big 12 play, while Oklahoma improved to 33-1 (11-0 Big 12).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Oklahoma got out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning as the scoring started with a solo home run in the Sooners’ first at bat.

The scoring continued for OU, as the Sooners scored seven runs in the second. Four hits and four walks extended the Sooners’ lead to 10-0 midway through the second.

In the bottom of the second, Hailey Cripe was able to record her 30th hit of the season with a single through the left side. This was one of two hits for the Jayhawks on Friday, the other held by Lyric Moore in the bottom of the fourth inning with a single through the 5-6 gap.

After giving up an opening inning home run, Savanna DesRochers earned two strikeouts to hold Oklahoma to just one run in the third inning to make the score 11-0. This doubled DesRochers’ current season total in strikeouts and gives her three in 2024.

Oklahoma finished the inning with four runs to make the score 15-0 entering the bottom of the fourth.

Kansas was able to weather the storm in the top of the fifth inning with a double play holding OU to just 2 runs scored adding on to a 17-0 lead.

Katie Brooks, Lizzy Ludwig, DesRochers and Olivia Bruno all saw time in the circle today, as Brooks saw her 14th start of the season.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Nicole May (11-0)

Final line: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO

Loss: Katie Brooks (10-3)

Final line: 1.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 BB, 0 SO

UP NEXT

Kansas will conclude its series against Oklahoma on Saturday, March 30, with first pitch slated for 12 p.m. CT at Arrocha Ballpark. Fans can catch all the action via Big 12 Now on ESPN+, or listen live via KJHK on 90.7 FM. Tickets are sold out, but students with a valid KU student ID can still attend for free.