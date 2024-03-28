🥎 No. 24 Kansas Drops Game One Against No. 1 Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 24 Kansas dropped the first game of a three-game series against No. 1 Oklahoma, 6-1, Thursday at Arrocha Ballpark. Campbell Bagshaw scored Kansas’ lone run with a home run in the seventh inning.

Kansas fell to 22-9-1 and 7-3 in Big 12 play, while Oklahoma improved to 32-1 (10-0 Big 12).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Oklahoma was the first to get across home as it scored in the top of the first inning . After opening the game with a single, the Sooners hit a two-run home run to center to take a 2-0 lead.

first . After opening the game with a single, the Sooners hit a two-run home run to center to 2-0 lead. The Sooners added to their lead again in the second with another two-run home to extend their lead. A Kansas fielding error and a single brought in another run to make it 5-0 Oklahoma. A Kansas double play and a flyout to right put an end to OU’s scoring.

The Sooners added its sixth run of the game in the third with its third home run of the contest to take a 6-0 lead into the bottom half of the third.

Kansas was able to hold the Sooners scoreless for the last four innings of the game, only the third time this season an opponent has done this against Oklahoma. Kansas grabbed multiple flyouts and groundouts to stall the Sooners. Kansas pitcher Kasey Hamilton collected her 73rd strikeout of the season during this stretch.

Kasey Hamilton collected her 73rd strikeout of the season during this stretch. Kansas finally got in the hitting column and on the scoreboard with one swing in the bottom of the seventh. Bagshaw blasted her third home run of the season to cut into OU’s lead, 6-1.

Hamilton earned her 14th complete game in just her 17th start in the circles as she struck out two for the contest.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Kelly Maxwell (10-0)

Final line: 7.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 9 SO

Loss: Kasey Hamilton (9-6)

Final line: 7.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 2 SO

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“It’s tough. I think if you take away those first few innings it’s a different ballgame. They’re a great hitting team and they come out swinging. We know that. We just have to make sure we don’t give them any big innings. They’re a tough team to come back on, especially when you give them six runs early on. I loved our fight and this is a team that doesn’t quit. We just have to reset and continue to make little adjustments in the box to find a way to get on the board.” – Kansas Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

This was the third time this season that an opponent has held OU scoreless in four-straight innings, as Kansas did not allow a Sooner run in the last four innings.

Bagshaw hit the third home run of the season and for her career, all three coming at Arrocha Ballpark.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host Oklahoma in the second game of the series on Friday, March 29, at Arrocha Ballpark. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CT with the action being broadcast via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.