🥎 No. 24 Kansas Drops Series Finale to No. 1 Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 24 Kansas fell to No. 1 Oklahoma 7-3 Saturday at Arrocha Ballpark. Jayhawk freshman Abby Carsley recorded her first home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth.

Kansas fell to 22-11-1 and 7-5 in Big 12 play this season, while Oklahoma improved to 34-1 (12-0 Big 12).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Oklahoma was the first team to get on the board with a two-run home run and a solo home run in the top of the first inning that gave OU a 3-0 lead.

The Sooners added another run in the second inning. KU catcher Lyric Moore caught a runner stealing for the ninth time this season and the defense recorded two flyouts to gain momentum heading into the bottom of the second.

Oklahoma was able to extend its lead to 7-0 after scoring three runs in the fourth inning. To start the bottom of the fourth, the Jayhawks were able to get two runners on base after Moore was hit by a pitch and Oliva Bruno drew a walk. Both were left stranded.

Kansas used its momentum in the sixth inning as it kept the Sooners scoreless again with a flyout, groundout and a fielder's choice groundout. The Jayhawks carried this momentum with them into the bottom of the sixth and scored their first run of the contest off a Carsley solo home run to left, Carsley's first career home run as a Jayhawk to make the score 7-1.

Kansas came out swinging in the final inning of play, which included a single from Emma Tatum which led to the bases loaded. Presley Limbaugh was then able to get her first hit of the game that led to two runners scoring to make the score 7-3. This pushed Limbaugh’s RBI total to 16 on the year.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Karlie Keeney (4-1)

Final line: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO

Loss: Kasey Hamilton (9-7)

Final line: 7.0 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 8 BB, 2 SO

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“Well, a totally different team today. I was really proud of the way we competed today and played seven innings. First of all, I’m proud of Kasey Hamilton for continuing to fight, I mean she’s facing some of the best hitters in the country and I’m just really proud of her for being able to go out there and throw seven innings against that team and really settle in. But, I’m also extremely proud of the players that came in and had some opportunities today. We need them and we need to be able to better the bench and get help from them. I’m really proud of Emma Tatum for her at-bat, and Abby Carsley for continuing to show that she’s gonna be a difference maker for us. I’m just excited about our fight today. I mean we got a big week ahead of us with Nebraska on the road and Iowa State next weekend, so we love our response and gotta get back to take care of the Jayhawks right now. ” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

Hamilton threw her 15th complete game in just her 17th start of the season. She increased her total innings pitched to 115.1, which is a team-high.

Moore caught her ninth runner stealing of the season tying her for first in the Big 12.

Carsley hit her first career home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Limbaugh recorded two RBI in the contest, which puts her at five multi-RBI games on the season.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Lincoln, Nebraska, to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a midweek game Tuesday, April 2 at Bowlin Stadium. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CT. Last season, Kansas beat Nebraska 6-4 in the only matchup of 2023.