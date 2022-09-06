Nominees Announced for the 2022 Rock Chalk Choice Awards
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Rock Chalk Choice Awards committee has announced the awards for the 2022 Rock Chalk Choice Awards, which will take place on Sunday, September 11, at 6 p.m. at the Lied Center on the KU Campus. Among the awards that will be presented during the program are Athlete of the Year, True Blue Award and Best Jayhawk in a Supporting Role.
There were many notable athletic and academic accomplishments throughout the 2021-22 year, but there were several student-athletes who stuck out in their respective sports. The Athlete of the Year nominees represent incredible team and individual accomplishments, while being a leader on their respective teams.
This year’s nominees for the Athlete of the Year from a men’s sports program are:
- Ochai Agbaji (Men’s Basketball)
- Kenny Logan Jr. (Football)
- Clayton Simms (Men’s Track & Field)
This year’s nominees for the Athlete of the Year from a women’s sports program are:
- Caroline Bien (Volleyball)
- Alexandra Emilianov (Track & Field)
- Holly Kersgieter (Women’s Basketball)
- Kate Steward (Swimming & Diving)
- Maria Titova (Tennis)
The True-Blue Award honors a student-athlete who demonstrates devotion to excellence in academics and athletics while advancing Kansas Athletics through participation in student organizations or community service projects.
This year’s nominees for the True-Blue Award are:
- Daniel Hegarty (Baseball)
- Earl Bostick Jr. (Football)
- Jalen Coleman-Lands (Men’s Basketball)
- Lyric Moore (Softball)
- Sam Van Hoecke (Women’s Track & Field)
The nominees for Best Jayhawk in a Supporting Role not only give everything they have, day-in-and-day-out, but they have the ability to get the best out of their teammates, elevating the competition every day. The student-athletes nominated for this award demonstrate extraordinary sportsmanship, support and loyalty to teammates and Kansas Athletics.
This year’s nominees for the Best Jayhawk in a Supporting Role are:
- Cheyenne Hornbuckle (Softball)
- Dannie Dilsaver (Swimming & Diving)
- Julia Demming (Tennis)
- Kinsey Hagedorn (Rowing)
- Mac Copeland (Football)
The nominees for the Crimson Climb Award overcame challenges and exceeded academic expectations to serve as an inspiration to others.
This year’s nominees include:
- Amanda Fingerut (Swimming & Diving)
- Angela Price (Softball)
- Audrey Owens (Rowing)
- Dajuan Harris (Men’s Basketball)
- Eddie Wilson (Football)
- Emma Beltz (Soccer)
The Jayhawker Award is presented to the student-athlete that has exhibited a commitment to Kansas principles and demonstrated mental toughness in the face of adversity and competition while making a positive contribution to Kansas Athletics.
This year’s nominees for the Jayhawker Award are:
- Angela Price (Softball)
- Avery Smith (Soccer)
- Chandler Prater (Women’s Basketball)
- Jalen Wilson (Men’s Basketball)
- Tory Locklin (Football)
The Del Shankel Teaching Excellence Award was established by the Student Athlete Advisory Committee in 1996 to allow student-athletes the opportunity to honor an outstanding member of the faculty at the University of Kansas.
This year’s nominees are:
- Dr. Christopher Cushing
- Dr. Danielle Hemingson
- Dr. Jena McDaniel
In addition to the nominations listed above, special student-athlete academic achievements and All-Americans will also be recognized during the program on September 11.