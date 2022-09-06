Open Search
Nominees Announced for the 2022 Rock Chalk Choice Awards

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Rock Chalk Choice Awards committee has announced the awards for the 2022 Rock Chalk Choice Awards, which will take place on Sunday, September 11, at 6 p.m. at the Lied Center on the KU Campus. Among the awards that will be presented during the program are Athlete of the Year, True Blue Award and Best Jayhawk in a Supporting Role.

There were many notable athletic and academic accomplishments throughout the 2021-22 year, but there were several student-athletes who stuck out in their respective sports. The Athlete of the Year nominees represent incredible team and individual accomplishments, while being a leader on their respective teams.

This year’s nominees for the Athlete of the Year from a men’s sports program are:

  • Ochai Agbaji (Men’s Basketball)
  • Kenny Logan Jr. (Football)
  • Clayton Simms (Men’s Track & Field)

This year’s nominees for the Athlete of the Year from a women’s sports program are:

  • Caroline Bien (Volleyball)
  • Alexandra Emilianov (Track & Field)
  • Holly Kersgieter (Women’s Basketball)
  • Kate Steward (Swimming & Diving)
  • Maria Titova (Tennis)

The True-Blue Award honors a student-athlete who demonstrates devotion to excellence in academics and athletics while advancing Kansas Athletics through participation in student organizations or community service projects.

This year’s nominees for the True-Blue Award are:

  • Daniel Hegarty (Baseball)
  • Earl Bostick Jr. (Football)
  • Jalen Coleman-Lands (Men’s Basketball)
  • Lyric Moore (Softball)
  • Sam Van Hoecke (Women’s Track & Field)

The nominees for Best Jayhawk in a Supporting Role not only give everything they have, day-in-and-day-out, but they have the ability to get the best out of their teammates, elevating the competition every day. The student-athletes nominated for this award demonstrate extraordinary sportsmanship, support and loyalty to teammates and Kansas Athletics.

This year’s nominees for the Best Jayhawk in a Supporting Role are:

  • Cheyenne Hornbuckle (Softball)
  • Dannie Dilsaver (Swimming & Diving)
  • Julia Demming (Tennis)
  • Kinsey Hagedorn (Rowing)
  • Mac Copeland (Football)

The nominees for the Crimson Climb Award overcame challenges and exceeded academic expectations to serve as an inspiration to others.

This year’s nominees include:

  • Amanda Fingerut (Swimming & Diving)
  • Angela Price (Softball)
  • Audrey Owens (Rowing)
  • Dajuan Harris (Men’s Basketball)
  • Eddie Wilson (Football)
  • Emma Beltz (Soccer)

The Jayhawker Award is presented to the student-athlete that has exhibited a commitment to Kansas principles and demonstrated mental toughness in the face of adversity and competition while making a positive contribution to Kansas Athletics.

This year’s nominees for the Jayhawker Award are:

  • Angela Price (Softball)
  • Avery Smith (Soccer)
  • Chandler Prater (Women’s Basketball)
  • Jalen Wilson (Men’s Basketball)
  • Tory Locklin (Football)

The Del Shankel Teaching Excellence Award was established by the Student Athlete Advisory Committee in 1996 to allow student-athletes the opportunity to honor an outstanding member of the faculty at the University of Kansas.

This year’s nominees are:

  • Dr. Christopher Cushing
  • Dr. Danielle Hemingson
  • Dr. Jena McDaniel

In addition to the nominations listed above, special student-athlete academic achievements and All-Americans will also be recognized during the program on September 11.

