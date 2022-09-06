Nominees Announced for the 2022 Rock Chalk Choice Awards

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Rock Chalk Choice Awards committee has announced the awards for the 2022 Rock Chalk Choice Awards, which will take place on Sunday, September 11, at 6 p.m. at the Lied Center on the KU Campus. Among the awards that will be presented during the program are Athlete of the Year, True Blue Award and Best Jayhawk in a Supporting Role.

There were many notable athletic and academic accomplishments throughout the 2021-22 year, but there were several student-athletes who stuck out in their respective sports. The Athlete of the Year nominees represent incredible team and individual accomplishments, while being a leader on their respective teams.

This year’s nominees for the Athlete of the Year from a men’s sports program are:

Ochai Agbaji (Men’s Basketball)

Kenny Logan Jr. (Football)

Clayton Simms (Men’s Track & Field)

This year’s nominees for the Athlete of the Year from a women’s sports program are:

Caroline Bien (Volleyball)

Alexandra Emilianov (Track & Field)

Holly Kersgieter (Women’s Basketball)

Kate Steward (Swimming & Diving)

Maria Titova (Tennis)

The True-Blue Award honors a student-athlete who demonstrates devotion to excellence in academics and athletics while advancing Kansas Athletics through participation in student organizations or community service projects.

This year’s nominees for the True-Blue Award are:

Daniel Hegarty (Baseball)

Earl Bostick Jr. (Football)

Jalen Coleman-Lands (Men’s Basketball)

Lyric Moore (Softball)

Sam Van Hoecke (Women’s Track & Field)

The nominees for Best Jayhawk in a Supporting Role not only give everything they have, day-in-and-day-out, but they have the ability to get the best out of their teammates, elevating the competition every day. The student-athletes nominated for this award demonstrate extraordinary sportsmanship, support and loyalty to teammates and Kansas Athletics.

This year’s nominees for the Best Jayhawk in a Supporting Role are:

Cheyenne Hornbuckle (Softball)

Dannie Dilsaver (Swimming & Diving)

Julia Demming (Tennis)

Kinsey Hagedorn (Rowing)

Mac Copeland (Football)

The nominees for the Crimson Climb Award overcame challenges and exceeded academic expectations to serve as an inspiration to others.

This year’s nominees include:

Amanda Fingerut (Swimming & Diving)

Angela Price (Softball)

Audrey Owens (Rowing)

Dajuan Harris (Men’s Basketball)

Eddie Wilson (Football)

Emma Beltz (Soccer)

The Jayhawker Award is presented to the student-athlete that has exhibited a commitment to Kansas principles and demonstrated mental toughness in the face of adversity and competition while making a positive contribution to Kansas Athletics.

This year’s nominees for the Jayhawker Award are:

Angela Price (Softball)

Avery Smith (Soccer)

Chandler Prater (Women’s Basketball)

Jalen Wilson (Men’s Basketball)

Tory Locklin (Football)

The Del Shankel Teaching Excellence Award was established by the Student Athlete Advisory Committee in 1996 to allow student-athletes the opportunity to honor an outstanding member of the faculty at the University of Kansas.

This year’s nominees are:

Dr. Christopher Cushing

Dr. Danielle Hemingson

Dr. Jena McDaniel

In addition to the nominations listed above, special student-athlete academic achievements and All-Americans will also be recognized during the program on September 11.