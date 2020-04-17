🏈 Offense Tops Defense in Late Night Under the Lights Virtual Competition share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas offense topped the Kansas defense, 21-14, in the Late Night Under the Lights Spring Game competition on Friday Night on Facebook and Twitter, in a competition that came down to the wire in overtime. The game replaced Kansas’ annual White vs. Blue spring game, due to COVID-19, but still provided entertainment for fans watching from home, as the KU football coaches took part in several challenges from their home that decided the outcome of the game.

1st Quarter The first challenge featured two of football’s best, offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon vs. defensive coordinator DJ Eliot in the balloon challenge. Eliot started off strong, but Dearmon burst off the line and finished strong down the stretch to score the first points of the game, as the offense took the lead, 7-0.

2nd Quarter The second quarter featured a showdown between special teams coordinator/running backs coach Jonathan Wallace and outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe in the “face the cookie” challenge. Both teams took different approaches to score, but Uzo-Diribe kept his head on a swivel and was able to score first, as the defense tied up the game at 7-7 going into halftime.

3rd Quarter The momentum continued for the defense into the second half, when offensive line coach Luke Meadows took on defensive backs coach Chevis Jackson in the “fruit by the foot” challenge. It started off close, but Jackson used his speed down the stretch to give the defense its first lead of the game at 14-7 going into the final quarter of play.

4th Quarter Needing a score late in the game, the offense came through in the clutch. Tight end coach and recruiting coordinator Joshua Eargle was strategic against safeties coach Jordan Peterson, ultimately allowing Eargle to scoop and score to tie the game up at 14-14 at the end of regulation.