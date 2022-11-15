🏈 Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki Announced as Nominee for the Broyles Award

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki was announced as one of 51 nominees for the Broyles Award, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced on Tuesday. The award honors college football’s top assistant coach.

Kotelnicki is one of 51 nominees nationwide, including one of five nominees in the Big 12 Conference. For a full list of nominees, click here.

In his second season with the Jayhawks, Kotelnicki is overseeing one of the most prolific offensive attacks in school history. Through 10 games, the Jayhawks are averaging 7.33 yards per play, which ranks second nationally behind Ohio State (7.60). Kansas has seven plays of 60 or more yards on the season, which is tied for fifth most in the country, behind only, TCU (9) and Air Force, Florida and UAB (8).

Kansas has posted five games of 500 yards or more of total offense already this season in 10 games. That is the best mark since the 2007 team posted seven such games in 13 contests.

The Kansas offense also ranks fourth in the country in team passing efficiency (171.99), seventh in third down conversion percentage (51.7%), 17th in scoring offense (36.9), 18th in rushing offense (210.5) and sixth in fewest sacks allowed (0.80 per game).

Through 10 games, Kansas is averaging 444.6 yards per game, which would be the program’s second-best mark since 1950, behind only the 2007 team. The 50 touchdowns Kansas has scored so far this season is at least 14 more than any final tally over the past 10 seasons for the Jayhawks.

Kansas currently has the second-most improved offense in the country in points per game and the third-most improved in yards per game.

A 43-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists, five finalists from the list of nominees, and an overall winner.

The 2021 Broyles Award winner was Josh Gattis, who was the offensive coordinator at the University of Michigan. Gattis is now the offensive coordinator at the University of Miami. Previous winners are not eligible to be nominated for the Broyles Award until the completion of three seasons.

About the Broyles Award

The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing Coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing great assistants during his hall of fame career as head coach at Arkansas. You can follow the Broyles Award on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the National College Football Awards Association

The Broyles Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored more than 800 recipients since 1935. Visit NCFAA.org for more information.

About the Football Writers Association of America

The Football Writers Association of America, founded in 1941, consists of 1,300 men and women who cover college football. The membership includes journalists, broadcasters and publicists, as well as key executives in all the areas that involve the game. The FWAA works to govern areas that include game-day operations, major awards and its annual All-American team. For more information about the FWAA and its award programs, contact Steve Richardson at tiger@fwaa.com.