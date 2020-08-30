🏈 Pair of Jayhawks Pick Up Preseason All-American Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Seniors Kyle Thompson and Logan Klusman received All-American Honors earlier this week, with Thompson being named a fourth team All-American by Chris Sail Kicking and Klusman being named a fourth team All-American by Rubio Long Snapping.

Chris Sail Kicking has honored the best punters in college football since 2013. Thompson is one of four players named to the preseason list for the award, given to the top collegiate punter. Thompson was joined by Jake Camarda (Georgia, First Team), Drue Chrisman (Ohio State, Second Team) and Austin McNamara (Texas Tech, Third Team) as the All-Americans honored.

While the list only highlights four of the best punters in the country, Chris Sailer Kicking will be watching all Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) punters throughout the season. All FBS punters remain eligible to be selected as semifinalists.

Throughout his career, Thompson has punted 130 times, compiling 5,671 yards while averaging 43.6 yards per punt. In 2019, Thompson, of El Cajon, California, punted 57 times for 2,538 yards, averaging 44.5 yards per punt.

Entering the 2020 season, Thompson ranks third in KU history in punting average (min. 75 punts), averaging 43.6 yards per punt. Thompson also ranks 10th in KU history in punting yardage (5,671 yards), while his career long of 76 yards set against Texas in 2018 is the 11th-longest punt in Jayhawk history. He was also recognized on the Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List in July.