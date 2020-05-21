📸 Pick Six: Becki Monaghan

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

Everyone has photos that help you relive your fondest memories and evoke strong emotions. Collegiate athletes are no different. Every week a Kansas softball senior student-athlete will select six of her favorite photos from their time with their KU teammates, whether on the field or off, in a new feature called “Pick Six.” Senior Becki Monaghan has been with Kansas softball since the 2016-17 season. She appeared in 161 games and had 156 career starts for the Jayhawks. Over her four years, the Stony Plain, Alberta, Canada native knocked in 50 RBI and scored 45 runs.

#1 – The Pick Off

This photo was taken last year during a game against Texas, right after we picked a girl off at first. The reason I love this photo so much is the expression on my face. Softball can be a very challenging game but it is moments like this that remind me why I love it so much.

#2 – Ten Year Later

It is a moment like this that makes you realize how much of an impact sports has on people’s lives. I remember how excited I was when I had the chance to meet college softball players as a kid. To be in those shoes 10 years later and have the chance to make a young fan smile feels amazing.

#3 – Celebration

This picture was taken after Madison Sykes hit her first career home run, freshman year. The facial expressions from everyone, including myself, makes me remember how amazingly supportive our team has been over my time here at KU. As well, it is always a good picture to look back on and laugh at ourselves.

#4 – The Moose Antlers

This was taken on my way around the bases after a homer junior year. As I came to the home plate I saw my teammates giving the moose antlers I always do after a big hit. I loved being able to see them doing this back to me, as it made me feel so at home.

#5 – Rock Chalk Chant

I love the feeling of doing the Rock Chalk Chant with the team after a win. It is really special to come together with the team and all the fans to celebrate a great victory.

#6 – I ♥ Canada