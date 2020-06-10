📸 Pick Six: Shelby Hughston

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

Everyone has photos that help you relive your fondest memories and evoke strong emotions. Collegiate athletes are no different. Every week a Kansas softball senior student-athlete will select six of her favorite photos from their time with their KU teammates, whether on the field or off, in a new feature called “Pick Six.” Senior Shelby Hughston spent the final two seasons of her collegiate career with the Jayhawks. She appeared in 55 games with 53 starts over those two years. She finished with 12 RBI and 12 runs scored.

#1 – The First Day

This was my very first day as a Jayhawk. It was definitely one of the most nerve-racking days of my career. I had played against teams in the Big 12 before but I’d never been a part of one. I was nervous but I was proud to be where I was.

#2 – The Beaks

After a hit, or anytime someone really got on base, you’d turn back to the dugout and give ‘em the beaks. This was my first triple for Kansas and probably the only triple that I hit in my career lol! Although it may have been something small, nothing made me smile bigger than seeing all those beaks right back at me.

#3 – Syd Ram

This is just one of the very many times that Sydnee (Ramsey) made me feel like I was on top of the world. Coming into Kansas as a middle infielder and competing alongside Sydnee was something that I will always cherish. I never once felt discouraged by her. She only pushed me to be better and we never failed to tell each other how good the other was. Moving to catcher after an unexpected injury was a challenge, but Syd was always the first one to make sure to tell me I was doing good. I will forever be grateful to her.

#4 – 6:00 AMs

Adapting to 6 a.m. workouts was definitely a challenge. However, this group made all the long mornings worth it, especially this one. I wouldn’t want to workout out at the crack of dawn with anyone else.

#5 – One Last Chance

If you didn’t know already, Kirsten (Pruett) has been my lifelong best friend. We grew up together and played high school ball together. Remembering the last game that we had thought we played together in 2016, we cried for hours. Getting one more chance to be behind the plate for her in a collegiate setting was something I never thought I’d get to do. Kansas gave me that chance again and I will hold this moment in my heart forever.

#6 – Opening a can of what?