Progress at 11th and Mississippi

An inside look the construction plans for the generational Gateway District and reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jason Brown has worked for Turner Construction Company for 18-plus years and has been assigned to countless projects.

One would think during his time with the country’s largest domestic contractor that he’s pretty much seen it all. And he probably thought he had – until he saw the blueprints for the Gateway District and the reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

“When I saw the initial renderings–this stadium looks like nothing I’ve ever seen at any other stadium,” said Brown, a project executive, serving as a key cog for the project with Turner.

Now, more than seven months after Brown saw the renderings, he, along with anyone else who drives by 11th and Mississippi streets, are seeing real, tangible progress on the project that is set to transform the University of Kansas and Lawrence.

“What people won’t understand is how fast paced this project is,” said Emily Louchart, director of design, interiors, for architecture firm, HNTB. “Beyond the renderings, it becomes really real when everything becomes demoed and you’re like, ‘alright, we’re in; this is happening.”

So, what exactly is happening at 11th and Mississippi?

Since beginning construction at the completion of the 2023 KU football season, construction crews have finished the demolition of the old David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, and have completed all 312 drilled concrete piers for deep foundation for the stadium and conference center.

Crews are currently two-thirds complete with all building foundations and expect to be finished with the underground electrical and plumbing for the stadium and conference center by the end of this month.

Today, with the first sequences of structural steel on site, building erection will officially begin, along with vertical construction for the stadium and conference center.