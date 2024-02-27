🏈 Puni and Booker Look to Shine at 2024 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — In preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft, Kansas’ Dominick Puni and Austin Booker will participate in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine from Feb. 29 – March 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The NFL Combine officially begins on Feb. 29 with on-field drills for Booker, while Puni will participate in on-field drills on Sunday, March 3. The pair of Jayhawks are among 300+ premiere athletes that will participate in the combine, as they are on display in front of the NFL’s head coaches, assistant coaches, general managers, scouting personnel, and medical staffs from all 32 NFL teams.

NFL Network will provide full coverage of the 2024 NFL Combine with a full broadcast schedule here.

Puni enters the 2024 NFL Combine after a strong showing at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. A native of St. Charles, Missouri, Puni didn’t allow any quarterback sacks in 745 snaps play in 2023, according to PFF. Puni graded out to a 90.5 in pass blocking, which ranked third among FBS tackles. In his two years at Kansas, Puni started 24 games and was named All-Big 12 both seasons.

In just one season at Kansas, Booker stepped into the spotlight by ranking third in the Big 12 Conference with 8.0 sacks and was sixth in the league with 12.0 tackles-for-loss. Booker earned Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team honors, playing in 12 games at Kansas with 56 tackles, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup.

Austin Booker

Wednesday, Feb. 28 – Media interviews, NFLPA meetings, Team interviews

Thursday, Feb. 29 – Measurements, On-field workout

Friday, March 1 – Bench press, Broadcast interviews

Dominick Puni

Saturday, March 2 – Media interviews, NFLPA meetings, Team interviews

Sunday, March 3 – Measurements, On-field workout

Monday, March 4 – Bench press, Broadcast interviews

Fans can watch Puni and Booker in action at the NFL Combine on NFL Network, while updates will be added to this page throughout the duration of the NFL Combine.