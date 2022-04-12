🥎 Roszak homers to beat Kansas City 6-4

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball started off its week against Kansas City with a 6-4 victory thanks to a two-run home run by Sara Roszak on Tuesday evening at Arrocha Ballpark.

The Jayhawks moved to 14-22 overall, while UMKC dropped to 8-26 overall.

Kansas got the ball rolling early. Ashlyn Anderson took a walk in her first at-bat. Savanna DesRochers then hit a single up the middle to put two on with just one out. Olivia Bruno brought both Anderson and DesRochers home with a two-RBI triple in the bottom of the first. Shortly after, Bruno scored on a sacrifice fly by Madison Hirsch, giving the Jayhawks an early 3-0 lead.

Kansas City answered in the top of the third by scoring four runs to make the score 4-3.

In the bottom of the third, Anderson had an answer when she hit one over the fence and tied the game at 4-4 with a solo home run, marking her 10th of the season.

The game remained a pitcher’s matchup. Katie Brooks was lights out for the Jayhawks, as she did not give up a single hit in her 4.1 innings of work.

Going into the bottom of the sixth, the game remained tied 4-4. Cheyenne Hornbuckle led off with a walk and Peyton Renzi came in to pinch-run for her. Angela Price then hit a sacrifice bunt to advance Renzi to second. Sara Roszak came to the plate and hit a two-run bomb to bring Kansas ahead 6-4.

The Jayhawk defense closed out the game in the top of the seventh.

Bruno led the offense going 2-for-3, with 2 RBIs and one run scored. DesRochers also went 2-for-3 with one run.

Up Next

Kansas will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to play a three-game series against Oklahoma State starting on April 14. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.