🥎 Saturday Games Canceled at the Wooo Pig Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Due to continued inclement weather in and around Fayetteville, Arkansas, Kansas Softball’s games against Louisville and Arkansas on Saturday, Feb. 26 have been canceled.

Kansas will still play its two games scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 27. The Jayhawks are scheduled to play Nebraska at 10 a.m. CT, followed by the host Arkansas at 2:45 p.m. CT, which will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

For the most up-to-date information on Kansas Softball, follow the Jayhawks on the web at KUAthletics.com and on Twitter: @KUSoftball.