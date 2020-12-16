🏈 #RUN21 Signing Day Spotlight: Backfield

The Kansas backfield is highlighted by a young group of players, who saw a great deal of playing time during the 2020 season. The quarterbacks group – led by offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brent Dearmon and the running backs group – led by special teams coordinator and running backs coach Jonathan Wallace are looking to build on that youth with the #Run21 signing class.

The Jayhawks, Dearmon and Wallace, inked two players to the KU backfield in the early period. Here’s a closer look:

Name: Devin Neal

Position: Running back

Height/Weight: 5’11”, 208

Hometown: Lawrence, Kan.

High School: Lawrence HS

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Ranked as a top 1,000 recruit nationally by 247 Sports at No. 415…Played for Coach Steve Rampy, and helped lead team to a 9-1 record…Named to the 2020 All-State Football Top 11 by the Topeka Capital-Journal…Named First-Team Class 6A All-State by the Capital-Journal…Named First-Team All-State by the Wichita Eagle…Rushed for more than 1,300 yards and added 20 touchdowns as a senior for the Lions.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Name: Ben Easters

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195

Hometown: Brownsburg, Ind.

High School: Brownsburg HS

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by John Hart…Led team to 8-2 record in 2020 and a No. 5 ranking in the state of Indiana by MaxPreps…Threw for 1,842 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior…Had his best game of the year against Zionsville, where he completed 20 of 27 passes for 338 yards and five touchdowns to no interceptions…Threw for 1,816 yards and 23 touchdowns to just four interceptions as a junior at Brownsburg.