🥎 Softball Signs Five for the 2021-22 Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas head coach Jennifer McFalls announced Wednesday that five prep high school softball players signed National Letters of Intent (NLI) to continue their academic and athletic careers at the University of Kansas. “I am very excited for the 2021 class,” McFalls said. “The things that stand out to me the most are their power at the plate, versatility on defense, and their high academic standards. In addition, we bring in two talented right-handed pitchers that hit and can play defense as well.” The signing class hails from four different states – California, Texas, Missouri and Kansas –and includes two infielders, a pitcher, a utility player and a catcher/third baseman.

Name POS HT HOMETOWN/HIGH SCHOOL Katie Brooks P 5-6 Bolivar, Mo./Bolivar HS Olivia Bruno UT 5-10 Topeka, Kan./Washburn Rural HS Natalie Marshall C/3B 5-9 Huntington Beach, Calif./Mater Dei HS Sara Roszak IF 5-5 Lawrence, Kan./Free State HS Micaela Wark IF 5-9 Frisco, Texas/Reedy HS

KATIE BROOKS | P, 5-6, Bolivar, Mo., Bolivar HS

Played for Bolivar High School under head coach Brian Thompson … Four-time first team all-district (2017-20), three-time first team all-region (2018-20), two-time second team all-state (2018-19) and first team all-state honoree (2020) … Holds the Bolivar High School single-season strikeout record after fanning 255 batters … Helped Liberators to three-straight district championships (2018-20) … Daughter of Jason and Michelle Brooks … Has one sister, Tara … Plans to major in nursing. Head coach Jennifer McFalls on Brooks

“One of the things that I like most about Katie Brooks is her competitiveness. She has played for an organization that has competed all over the country and plays the best competition nationwide. She will not only help us in the circle, but her versatility on defense and ability to swing it will add some depth in our program.”

OLIVIA BRUNO | UT, 5-10, Topeka, Kan./Washburn Rural HS

Played for Washburn Rural High School under head coach Tricia Vogel … Two-time all-state honoree … Hit 11 home runs in 2019 … Helped the Junior Blues to back-to-back regional championships … Daughter of Tom and Shawna Bruno … Father, Tom played football and mother, Shawna, played volleyball, both at Washburn University … Has two sisters, Blake and Ava … Member of National Honor Society … Plans to major in elementary education.

Head coach Jennifer McFalls on Bruno

“Olivia Bruno has pure power. She is strong offensively, provides pop at the plate, and is athletic. She has a great presence on the mound and has a very high ceiling. I am excited to see how she is going to develop as an athlete over the next four years and be a difference maker for KU softball.”

NATALIE MARSHALL | C/3B, 5-9, Huntington Beach, Calif./Mater Dei HS

Played for Mater Dei High School under head coach Sean Brashear … Helped Monarchs win the Trinity League freshman and sophomore seasons … Four-time softball scholar-athlete … Boasts a 1.58 pop time (home plate to second base) … Named to the President’s Honor Roll four times … President of the National Art Honor Society (NAHS) at Mater Dei High School … Daughter of Gail Marshall … Cousin Brianna LeBeau played softball at Northwestern … Great grandparents attended the University of Kansas … Plans to major in psychology. Head coach Jennifer McFalls on Marshall

“When I think about Natalie Marshall I think that her softball IQ is very high. She will be a very smart catcher and she studies the game. She has the ability to play a corner as well defensively. She comes from a very strong high school program and travel ball club that continues to educate her at the highest level of the game. She will also bring power to our offensive lineup.”

SARA ROSZAK | IF, 5-5, Lawrence, Kan./Free State HS

Played for Free State High School under head coach Lee Ice … Helped Firebirds to back-to-back 6A Kansas State Championships in 2018 and 2019 … Holds team single-season records for hits (49), doubles (14) and batting average (.620) … Named the 2018 Kansas State Tournament Most Valuable Player … Two-time Kansas First Team All-State infielder … Named to the school’s honor roll three times … Perfect 4.0 grade-point average (GPA) … Daughter of William and Margaret Roszak … Has two older siblings; sister Annie and brother Jake … Major is undecided. Head coach Jennifer McFalls on Roszak

“Sara Roszak is very versatile. She is primarily a middle infielder that has the ability to play other positions as well. I think that her tremendous work ethic will help her grow within her four years as a Jayhawk. She is a local standout that played for a Free State High School and has won two state championships on Arrocha Field. Her great attitude and work ethic will be contagious!”