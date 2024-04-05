🥎 Softball’s Weekend Schedule at Iowa State Adjusted
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball’s three-game series at Iowa State has been adjusted due to forecasted inclement weather.
Kansas and Iowa State will still play as originally scheduled on Friday, with first pitch set for 4 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks will then play a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. The change is due to forecasted inclement weather on Sunday. There will be approximately 30 minutes between the games on Saturday.
Fans can still catch every pitch as all three games will be streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can also follow play-by-play action with live statistics and are encouraged to follow the official Kansas Softball X Account for live updates throughout each contest.