LAWRENCE, Kan. – The schedule for this weekend’s three-game series against BYU at Arrocha Ballpark has been altered due to forecasted weather in the area.

Kansas and BYU will now play its first game at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 2. The rest of the weekend will be played as previously scheduled.

Fans can catch action from each game via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ or follow the official Kansas Softball X Account for live updates throughout the series.