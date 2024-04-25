🥎 Softball’s Weekend Schedule Changed Due to Weather

STILLWATER, Okla. – The schedule for this weekend’s three-game series against No. 4 Oklahoma State at Cowgirl Stadium has been altered due to forecasted weather in the area.

Kansas and Oklahoma State will now play a doubleheader on Friday, starting at 4 p.m. CT, with the second game of the day scheduled for 6:30 p.m. KU and OSU will play Sunday as originally scheduled, with first pitch set for 1 p.m.

Fans can catch action from each game via Big 12 Now on ESPN+, or follow the official Kansas Softball X Account for live updates throughout the series.