🥎 Three Jayhawks Named to CSC Academic All-District Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Olivia Bruno, Peyton Renzi and Sara Roszak were all named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District, the organization announced Tuesday.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must participate in at least 50 percent team games with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at her current institution. The 2022-23 Academic All-District Softball Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Student-athletes must be at-least a sophomore athletically and academically and have completed one full calendar year at the current institution.

Bruno is a sophomore first baseman from Topeka, Kansas. This season, Bruno finished with a team-high nine home runs and 26 RBI. Bruno has a cumulative GPA of 3.60 with a major in English.

Renzi is a senior that just played her final season with KU softball. A defensive threat, Renzi finished the season as one of two Jayhawks that batted at least .300 and with the second-most stolen bases on the team with five. Renzi graduate with a GPA of 3.73, majoring in community health.

A Lawrence native, Roszak is a sophomore infielder on the team. Playing in 29 games this season, Roszak finished the season with 11 hits and 16 total bases. Her 3.96 cumulative GPA is a team-high an she majors in accounting.

All three Jayhawks will be eligible for the CSC Academic All-America teams, which will be announced June 6.