🥎 TOURNAMENT PREVIEW: Kajikawa Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball travels to Tempe, Ariz. to compete in the Kajikawa Classic for the second consecutive year to open up their 2020 season. The Jayhawks are scheduled to compete in five contests over the three days including games against No. 5 Arizona, No. 12 Tennessee and No. 22 Arizona State.

Kansas enters the tournament with seven newcomers to the 2020 roster, including senior transfer Hailey Reed from the University of the Pacific. The Jayhawks will compete against four players who were selected to the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List (Jessie Harper, Mariah Lopez and Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza from Arizona and Kindra Hackbarth from Arizona State).

Opponent #5 Arizona #22 Arizona State Seattle #12 Tennessee Utah Date Feb. 7 Feb. 7 Feb. 8 Feb. 8 Feb. 9 Time (CT) 1:30 p.m. 7 p.m. 5 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 10 a.m. Field Farrington Field Farrington Field TSC Field #1 TSC Field #1 Farrington Field

Series Summary

Kansas vs Arizona (1-4 | Last Five)

Kansas vs Arizona State (2-3 | Last Five)

Kansas vs Seattle will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs

Kansas vs Tennessee (2-3 | Last Five)

Kansas vs Utah (4-1 | Last Five)

Next Up