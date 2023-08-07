🏈 University of Kansas Announces Selection of Turner as Construction Manager

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The University of Kansas has announced the selection of the No. 1 construction manager in the United States, Turner Construction, as the lead on the transformational Gateway Project and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at 11th and Mississippi Streets.

Turner, ranked as the top construction manager in the country by Engineering News-Record and the No. 3 “sports builder” in the country by the same publication, has a longstanding and successful relationship with the University of Kansas, completing more than 25 projects for the university, including 16 for Kansas Athletics alone.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to work with Kansas Athletics and Multistudio on this exciting project that will transform the 11th and Mississippi area, enhance the KU football experience and bring additional events and economic activity to the Lawrence community,” said Joshua Jones, Turner Operations Manager.

In addition to completing Anderson Family Football Complex at KU in 2008, Turner has also worked on the region’s top sports venues, including Arrowhead Stadium, Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas Speedway and Allen Fieldhouse.

The selection of a construction manager is the latest step in the development of the Gateway Project, which will enhance the campus experience for students, faculty and guests and provide meaningful impact to Kansas Football and the fan experience at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. KU first announced its plans for the project in October 2022 and has since been working with architectural firms and other partners to develop plans, budgets and timelines. Earlier this year, KU was awarded a $50 million challenge grant by the Kansas Department of Commerce for the project. In April, crews began renovations to Anderson Family Football Complex. In June, the university issues an RFP inviting partners to bid on the project.

“We are excited to work with a firm that we have such a great relationship and trust with,” said Sean Lester, KU’s Deputy Athletics Director for Administration. “We have collaborated with Turner in the past on some amazing projects, and feel fortunate to move forward with them on the Gateway Project.”

More information on the Gateway Project and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will be revealed on Aug. 15 at a campaign announcement by the University of Kansas.

# # #

About Kansas Athletics

Kansas Athletics is a not for profit corporation which was organized in 1925 to foster development of intercollegiate athletics in conjunction with the educational activities of the University of Kansas. Kansas Athletics operates the varsity intercollegiate athletic programs (18 men’s and women’s intercollegiate teams) of the University of Kansas in facilities owned by the State of Kansas. A major comprehensive research and teaching university with an enrollment of approximately 27,000, the University provides outstanding excellence in education and research. Kansas Athletics is an Equal Opportunity Employer.