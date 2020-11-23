🚨 Update Regarding Attendance At KU Sporting Events

Earlier today Chancellor Girod announced that the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team and other university leaders have recommended that Kansas Athletics continue to host home events without fans through Saturday, December 5th. Last week it was determined we would not host fans at home events through November 30th, but today the decision was made to extend into the first week of December.

As the infection rates for the virus continue to increase in our county and across the state, so does our concern for the health and safety of our community. We will follow the direction of PMAT and university leaders. I will meet with and review their directions on a weekly basis on whether fans should be permitted to attend athletics events. While we want to provide as much notice as possible to fans wishing to attend games, we also want to have fans attend as soon as it is permissible. We believe reassessing on a weekly basis will enable us to determine the best course of action by using the most up-to-date data related to COVID-19.

Let me thank you in advance for your flexibility and willingness to adjust your plans. Our fans give us an advantage when playing at home, and we want you to be able to support our coaches and student-athletes in person. However, we also want to do our part to keep our fans, our community and our state safe during this pandemic.

I ask each of you to help slow the spread by following CDC guidance and local health orders by wearing your mask, social distance, avoid large crowds and wash your hands regularly. Let’s set the standard for the rest of the country and show the nation the resolve of Jayhawks coming together for the good of our community.

The Ticket Assurance Plan remains in effect throughout this virus, but please reach out to a member of the Williams Education Fund if you have additional questions.

I hope each of you has a happy, safe and most importantly, a healthy Thanksgiving.

Rock Chalk!

Jeff Long