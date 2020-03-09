🏀 Zakiyah Franklin Named to Big 12 All-Freshman Team

IRVING, Texas – First-year guard Zakiyah Franklin earns a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, becoming the third player in program history to garner the accolade after the league announced its postseason awards Monday evening.

Franklin led the Jayhawks in assists at 3.6 per game for the regular season. She totaled 103 assists in her freshman year, placing her fifth among all freshmen in the Kansas record book. She had a career game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 29, where she dished out eight assists.

The Lakeland, Florida native consistently averaged double-digit scoring (12.1 per game) throughout the 2019-20 slate. Franklin scored double-figures in 20 games – which was highlighted by three 20-plus point outings. She led the Jayhawks on eight different occasions. Out of those eight, she posted a career-best 25 points, the second-highest among her teammates.