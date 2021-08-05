🏀 13th Annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic Another Huge Success

LAWRENCE, Kan. – It was a who’s who of former Kansas Jayhawk student-athletes who brought in yet another highly energized crowd to Free State High School gymnasium for the 13th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic Thursday night. Former Jayhawk men’s and women’s basketball players, football players, and other well-known KU alumni and coaches, participated in a friendly game of basketball which helped raise money for local children fighting cancer and other life-altering diseases.

Led by the current “Voice of the Jayhawks,” Brian Hanni, each year, the Roundball Classic organization selects local families who need support on their journeys facing pediatric cancer. The organization, and its charity events held, help raise money to ease their financial burden, allowing them to focus on healing. The 2021 Rock Chalk Roundball Classic includes not only Thursday’s basketball game but also a Round-Bowl Classic bowling event held at Royal Crest Lanes in Lawrence Friday, August 6.

This year’s recipients were comprised of Briella Hase, a 16-month old from Topeka, Riley Howell, an eight-year-old from Williamsburg, Kansas, and Matthew Martin, an eight-year-old from Liberty, Missouri.

The actual game was secondary to the purpose of the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic. Five Jayhawks who are currently in the NBA were among the former KU players who returned, including Marcus and Markieff Morris, Ben McLemore, Devonte’ Graham and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.

“That is Coach (Bill) Self’s motto, it’s always bigger than you and you’ve gotta give back,” Graham said. “This place means the world to all of us who come back and show the love and support. This event is a special one, it affects a lot of people and we have to come back and do what it right in supporting this cause.”