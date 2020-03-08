🏀 Azubuike Headlines 2020 All-Big 12 Honors for Kansas

IRVING, Texas – Highlighted by Big 12 Player of the Year Udoka Azubuike, Kansas was well represented on the men’s basketball 2019-20 All-Big 12 Team selected by the conference coaches, the league announced Sunday.

Azubuike, a senior, was the Big 12 Player of the Year and he and KU sophomore guard Devon Dotson were unanimous selections for the 2020 All-Big 12 First Team. Jayhawk junior Marcus Garrett is the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and he was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team. Both Garrett and Azubuike were named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team with Garrett being a unanimous selection. Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention choice and guard Christian Braun was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.

“Dok getting Player of the Year is very well deserved and I actually thought we have another player, Devon, that it would not have surprised me if he was selected because I thought he was also deserving,” head coach Bill Self said. “To me, the way Dok performed down the stretch put him in a position to win the award. I can’t express enough how proud we are of him and the progress that he has made. For somebody that has gone through as much adversity as him – health-wise – since he’s been here, to see it all be worth it, to fight through it, I think speaks volumes to his work ethic and character.”

Azubuike is appearing on the All-Big 12 Team for the second time as he was a third-team honoree in 2018. Dotson was a third-team selection in 2019, while Garrett and Agbaji are making their first appearances on the all-conference squad. This is the second-straight year Garrett has been named to the league’s all-defensive team.

“I’m happy for Devon that he and Dok were unanimous first-team selections,” Self said. “Devon could have been the Player of the Year as well. Marcus being third team, Ochai Honorable Mention and Christian on the All-Freshman team are very worthy.”

Azubuike and Dotson were joined on the All-Big 12 First Team by Jared Butler (Baylor), Kristian Doolittle (Oklahoma) and Desmond Bane (TCU). Baylor won four individual honors with Davion Mitchell the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, Devonte Bandoo the Sixth Man Award, Freddie Gillespie the Most Improved Player and Scott Drew the Coach of the Year. Texas Tech’s Jahmi’us Ramsey was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

“This league plays great defense, but Marcus was the premier defender in the conference and I am very happy for him getting Defensive Player of the Year,” Self said of Garrett. “Hopefully this will propel him into some national defensive awards. The reason Dok was the most outstanding player and the reason Marcus won defensive player was because they are both terrific defenders and both being on the all-defensive team was deserving as well.”

Historically, Azubuike marks the 16th time a Jayhawk has been named conference player of the year, including the ninth in the Big 12 era, since 1996-97. He joins Dave Robisch (1970, ‘71), Bud Stallworth (1972), Danny Manning (1986, ’87, ’88) and Jacque Vaughn (1996) from the Big Eight era and Raef LaFrentz (1997), Drew Gooden (2002), Nick Collison (2003), Wayne Simien (2005), Marcus Morris (2011), Thomas Robinson (2012), Frank Mason III (2017) and Devonte’ Graham (2018) in the Big 12 period.