🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | A Basketball Legend - Roy Williams

Roy Williams really needs no introduction — he’s a college coaching legend. He’s a Basketball Hall of Famer. He’s won three NCAA titles. And he’s been to more Final Fours than every coach in history not named Krzyzewski, Wooden or Smith. And his time at Kansas was equally legendary. Though his Jayhawk teams never won it all, they still won more games than any other program in the 90s. Four Final Fours. Nine Big 12 titles. And the only undefeated Big 12 season in conference history. Roy Williams made his mark in Lawrence. Success aside, not every story has a perfect ending in the moment. But time has a funny way of healing old wounds. And Roy Williams still cares so deeply about his time in Lawrence, his Jayhawk players, and the fans that filled Allen Fieldhouse. So, for the first time, the legendary coach is opening up to Kansas fans about his story, his time leading the Jayhawks, and all the great memories.

Listen to episode 56 of the Jayhawker Podcast featuring Roy Williams.