🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | A Jayhawk Above Them All

100. Wilt Chamberlain Special: A Jayhawk Above Them All

It’s the 100th episode of the Jayhawker Podcast and we’re celebrating with the man who scored 100 points! Wilt Chamberlain has gone down as one of the best basketball players in the history of the game. Recruited out of high school by nearly 200 colleges, the Big Dipper chose KU and immediately made his mark in Lawrence, leading the team to 1957 NCAA Championship game. Join us as we look at Chamberlain’s time as a Jayhawk and developed into an all-time great!