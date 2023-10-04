🏀 Additional Details for Late Night in the Phog – Streaming Information Announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has announced that the KU women’s and men’s basketball scrimmages at Late Night in the Phog presented by HyVee will be streamed on ESPN+, KUATHLETICS.COM and Facebook Watch through the KU Athletics Facebook page. Fans can visit the Late Night in the Phog landing page via KUAtheltics.com here.

The 39th edition of Late Night in the Phog is set for Friday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m. CT, inside historic Allen Fieldhouse. Student gates will open at 5:15 p.m., while the general public gates will open at 5:30 p.m. For broadcast purposes, the women’s scrimmage will begin at approximately 7:20 p.m., while the men will start at 8:20 p.m. Unfortunately, due to copyright music and artist contracts, only the scrimmages will be broadcast. Though Late Night is free admission, the event is sold out and all tickets have been allocated.

Four-time Grammy Nominee and 42-time Platinum selling artist, Flo Rida will headline this year’s Late Night in the Phog. In addition to HyVee, the production of Late Night in the Phog is supported by Jayhawk Sports Properties corporate partners – Wendy’s, Crown Automotive, LMH Health, Raising Cane’s and adidas.

With the ongoing construction in Allen Fieldhouse, there will be signage directing fans on Friday. One of the many enhancements of Allen Fieldhouse is the lighting in the interior bowl of the facility, which was replaced this past summer.

ADA seating will be on the east side of the court for Late Night and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited mobility patrons will be able to sit in sections 9 and 14 and hearing-impaired patrons in sections F and G, both on a first-come, first-served basis. Those needing ADA, limited mobility or hearing-impaired seating should all enter through Gate 11. Seating in sections D1-K1 on the east side will only be accessible from the second level due to the wheelchair seating on the east side of the building.

As instituted in 2022, Late Night in the Phog will feature a re-imagined run of show designed to enhance the fan experience. Among the features fans can expect include:

A new staging look

Music by the KU Pep Band and DJ Heat, an official DJ of the Washington Wizards and Mystics

One on-mic host to engage the crowd and student-athletes; Scott Freshour from the Sacramento Kings

Routines from KU’s spirit squad and dance teams

Videos from KU’s award-winning Rock Chalk Video department

Enhanced coach and player introductions, interactions, and scrimmages

Flo Rida, who has recorded 12 chart-topping songs and numerous other hits as a featured artist. He has more than 80 million sold combined albums and singles and is one of the most popular musicians on social media with more than 15 million followers on Facebook, 4.7 million on Twitter (X) and has received more than two billion views on YouTube.

Kansas Athletics will also host Phog Fest on the front lawn of Allen Fieldhouse before Late Night, with activities starting at 2:30 p.m. It will have activities for all fans to enjoy leading up to Late Night, including the Hawk Zone with inflatable games, music and much more. Phog Fest will also include food trucks, giveaways from a variety of sponsors, interactive displays and more.

Fans are once again encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which Kansas Athletics will donate to Just Food of Douglas County who also supports the Campus Cupboard benefitting KU students. Non-perishable food and monetary donations supporting Just Food will be accepted throughout the day at Phog Fest and at all entrances to Allen Fieldhouse. Just Foods serves on average 250-450 households per week.

Free parking will be available in Lot 90, east and south of Allen Fieldhouse across Naismith Drive, beginning at 2 p.m. Fans may also park in the parking garage just north of Allen Fieldhouse with hourly rates until 4 p.m., at which time garage parking will be $5 per car. Lower levels of the parking garage will be reserved. All other normal campus parking rules apply.

In accordance with the University of Kansas, KU’s clear-bag policy and walk-through metal detectors will be enforced for those entering Allen Fieldhouse.

Continuing a fan-favorite Late Night in the Phog tradition, two individuals will have the opportunity to win $10,000 from men’s basketball coach Bill Self by making a half-court shot at Late Night.