🏀 Azubuike Named a 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award Finalist

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Kansas center Udoka Azubuike has been named one of 10 men’s basketball finalists for the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award®. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The finalists were chosen by national media from the list of 30 men’s candidates and 30 women’s candidates announced earlier in the season. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to submit votes online at the Senior CLASS Award website through March 23. Fan votes will be combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winners. The Senior CLASS Award recipients will be announced during the 2020 NCAA Men’s Final Four® and NCAA Women’s Final Four®. Here is a link to Azubuike’s support page for the 2019-20 Senior Class Award.

From Delta, Nigeria, Azubuike is a liberal arts and sciences major who will graduate from Kansas in May 2020. He is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 selection, earning second-team honors during his sophomore year and boosting that to first-team recognition last season.

Historically, Kansas’ Wayne Simien was the 2005 Senior CLASS Award recipient. Kansas Senior CLASS Award All-Americans include Frank Mason III (2017), Perry Ellis (2016, second team), Tyrel Reed (2011), Nick Collison (2003) and Kirk Hinrich (2003). The award started in 2001 and its All-American teams began in 2003.

Men’s Basketball Finalists

UDOKA AZUBUIKE, KANSAS

Yoeli Childs, BYU

James Foye, Dartmouth College

Markus Howard, Marquette

Nathan Knight, William & Mary

Skylar Mays, LSU

Sam Merrill, Utah State

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Cassius Winston, Michigan State