🏊♀️ Chen Gets Second NCAA Championship Qualification at NCAA Zones
DALLAS, Texas – Freshman Jiayu Chen has qualified to compete at the NCAA Championships for the second straight day after finishing fifth overall in the 3-meter dive event at the NCAA Zone D Championships in Dallas, Texas. Chen compiled a 647.10 total score on the day.
The Jayhawks had two freshmen qualify to compete in the 3-meter finals on Tuesday, with Chen and Franny Cable placing inside the top-18 in the preliminary. Kansas was one of just five schools to have two divers advance to either the 1-meter or 3-meter springboard event finals, joining Texas, LSU, Minnesota and Texas A&M.
NCAA Zone D Championships’ 3-Meter Dive Final Results (18 Entries)
- Jiayu Chen | 5th | 647.10 total score
- Franny Cable | 16th | 548.85 total score
"I could not be happier with our performance today and at this meet. First, Chen had just an incredibly gutty performance. She was in a lot of pain today and dug deep to get through and advance to the NCAA Championships. Then having a second freshman make the finals and darn near make the NCAA Championships was incredible. Very happy with Franny's performance and her mindset throughout. The future looks great and so much of that is due to the great leadership and unwavering work-ethic that Peri [Charapich] has brought to this team for four years. This program has improved significantly over that timeframe and her contributions can not be overstated."Diving Coach Gabe Downey
NCAA Championship Details
- The championships are scheduled to be held March 18-21 in Athens, Ga. inside the Ramsey Center.
- A total of 322 participants (281 swimmers and 41 divers) will compete in the championships.