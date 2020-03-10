🏊‍♀️ Chen Gets Second NCAA Championship Qualification at NCAA Zones

DALLAS, Texas – Freshman Jiayu Chen has qualified to compete at the NCAA Championships for the second straight day after finishing fifth overall in the 3-meter dive event at the NCAA Zone D Championships in Dallas, Texas. Chen compiled a 647.10 total score on the day.

The Jayhawks had two freshmen qualify to compete in the 3-meter finals on Tuesday, with Chen and Franny Cable placing inside the top-18 in the preliminary. Kansas was one of just five schools to have two divers advance to either the 1-meter or 3-meter springboard event finals, joining Texas, LSU, Minnesota and Texas A&M.

NCAA Zone D Championships’ 3-Meter Dive Final Results (18 Entries)