🏀 David McCormack and Jalen Wilson Selected to the NBA G League Elite Camp

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Two forwards from Kansas’ 2022 NCAA National Championship team, David McCormack and Jalen Wilson, will participate in the 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp, May 16-17 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

McCormack and Wilson are among 44 players selected to NBA G League Elite Camp, which gives draft prospects an opportunity to display their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives. Based on performance, select players from the NBA G League Elite Camp will be invited to participate in NBA Draft Combine 2022, which will be held May 18-22 at Wintrust Arena.

Named the 2022 Big 12 Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the co-Danny Manning Mr. Jayhawk Award recipient, McCormack averaged 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds his senior campaign. The Norfolk, Virginia, forward was named to the Final Four All-Tournament Team, where he averaged 20.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in KU’s two wins versus Villanova and North Carolina. In the title contest against UNC, McCormack posted his 11th double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

A three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree, McCormack’s 11 double-doubles led the conference in 2021-22. His 7.0 rebounds ranked third in the Big 12 and he was eighth in free throw percentage at 75.6% and ninth in blocked shots per game (0.8). A 2022 All-Big 12 Third Team honoree, last season in 2020-21, McCormack led the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 51.5% and was the first recipient of the league’s Most Improved Player Award.

McCormack concluded his Kansas career with 1,148 points, which ranks 46th on the KU career scoring list.

A redshirt-sophomore last season, this is the second-straight year Wilson has declared for the draft and competed in the NBA G League Elite Camp. Wilson will retain NCAA eligibility while testing the draft process. Per NCAA rules, student-athletes can participate in the NBA draft process and return to college if withdrawn by June 1.

Wilson ranked second in the Big 12 in rebounds with a 7.4 per game average and he was named All-Big 12 Third Team in 2021-22. The Denton, Texas, native’s 11.1 points per game were 19th in the league and his seven double-doubles were third. Wilson is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree and he recorded 10 or more rebounds 12 times last season, including four in the NCAA Tournament. Named Big 12 Player of the Week once in 2021-22, Wilson averaged 12.0 points and 9.7 rebounds in KU’s six NCAA Tournament games on its run to the 2022 NCAA National Championship.

As a redshirt-freshman, Wilson was a member of the Big 12 All-Newcomer and the Big 12 All-Freshman teams where he averaged 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He recorded nine double-doubles in 2020-21 and was second in the league in rebound average and second in double-doubles.

For his career, Wilson has started 53 of 64 games while at Kansas and has averaged 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per outing.