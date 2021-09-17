🏀 Kansas Basketball Announces Details for 37th Annual Late Night in the Phog on October 1st

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 37th annual Late Night in the Phog presented by HyVee will take place on Friday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m. inside historic Allen Fieldhouse. The event springboards the start of the men’s and women’s basketball season and gives the fans a first look at the 2021-22 Jayhawks. The event is free to the public and doors open for KU students at 4:30 p.m. and to the general public at 5 p.m.

Late Night in the Phog will feature music by the KU pep band, routines from KU’s spirit squad and dance teams, skits by both men’s and women’s basketball teams, video highlights from KU’s award-winning Rock Chalk Video department, coach and player introductions, and scrimmages. Legendary artists and Grammy Award winners RUN-DMC will conclude the night’s festivities with a special performance on James Naismith Court.

Late Night in the Phog Timeline

11 a.m. – Phog Fest starts on the lawn east of Allen Fieldhouse

2 p.m. – Booth Family Hall of Athletics closes

2 p.m. – DeBruce Center closes

4 p.m. – Phog Fest closes

4:30 p.m. – Student doors open (northeast side)

5 p.m. – General public doors open

6:30 p.m. – Start of Late Night in the Phog

As is the tradition at Late Night, fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which Kansas Athletics will donate to Just Food of Douglas County. Late Night in the Phog is Just Food’s biggest collection event throughout the year. Non-perishable food and monetary donations supporting Just Food will be accepted throughout the day.

Free parking will be available in Lot 90, east and south of Allen Fieldhouse across Naismith Drive, beginning at noon. Fans may also park in in the parking garage just north of Allen Fieldhouse with hourly rates until 4 p.m. at which time garage parking will be $5 per car. Lower levels of the parking garage will be reserved. All other normal campus parking rules apply.

Kansas Athletics will host Phog Fest on the front lawn of Allen Fieldhouse, with activities starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. Phog Fest will have activities for all fans to enjoy leading up to Late Night, including the Hawk Zone, inflatable games, face painting, music, radio remotes and much more. The festival will also include food trucks, giveaways from a variety of sponsors, interactive displays and more throughout the day.

In accordance with the University of Kansas Mask Policy, masks will be required to be properly worn over one’s mouth and nose at all times while inside Allen Fieldhouse. Masks may be removed for brief periods for the purpose of eating or drinking. Additionally, KU’s clear-bag policy and walk-through metal detectors will be enforced for those entering Allen Fieldhouse.

Continuing another relatively new and fan-favorite Late Night in the Phog tradition, two individuals will have the opportunity to win $10,000 from men’s basketball coach Bill Self by making a half-court shot at Late Night.

The championship games of a student 3-on-3 Tournament will be played inside Allen Fieldhouse after the doors are opened. The tourney, comprised of women’s and men’s divisions, is being held the week leading up to Late Night, with both women’s and men’s finals to be held prior to the start of the Late Night program. KU head basketball coaches Bill Self and Brandon Schneider will present trophies to the winners during Late Night.

A limited number of season tickets are available for men’s basketball, which will give fans the opportunity to secure their seats for Missouri, Kentucky and Baylor among more. To become a season ticket holder, please call the Kansas Athletics Sales and Service office at 800-34-HAWKS.

Late Night in the Phog will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Brian Hanni and Greg Gurley will serve as hosts. It will also be carried on Kansas Athletics cable partners as well, including Midco, Spectrum Sports, and Cox.