🏀 Details for ESPN College GameDay

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas will host ESPN College GameDay on Saturday, Feb. 18, with the show running 9-11 a.m. (Central). This will mark the second-straight season and 11th time that ESPN College GameDay will broadcast from historic Allen Fieldhouse.

ESPN College GameDay Covered by State Farm is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg.

ESPN College GameDay Details:

Student Doors Open: 7:30 a.m. at Gate 2

General Public Doors Open: 7:45 a.m. at Gate 6 (Gate 11 will be available for those needing an accessible entrance)

Parking during College GameDay is free. Vehicles must be moved by noon as normal gameday parking enforcement will take effect.

Rollabanas to the first 1,000 fans

Net hats to the first 500 fans

Gear giveaways courtesy of adidas

Fans are encouraged to bring signs, but a sign making station will also be available on the concourse.

One lucky student will have a chance to win $19,000 by making a half court shot during the telecast.

One lucky fan will win a Bill Self autographed ‘22 National Championship chair

All giveaways are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.