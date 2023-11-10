Open Store Open Tickets Open Calendar
Men's Basketball

🏀 Dickinson, Adams Help No. 1 Kansas Power Past Manhattan 99-61

Box Score Postgame Notes Gallery Press Conference Highlights

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Top-ranked Kansas has cruised to a pair of easy wins in a season that hasn’t even begun. At least, not as far as Bill Self is concerned.

After romping past North Carolina Central earlier in the week, the Jayhawks cruised to a 99-61 victory over Manhattan on Friday night. In both of the games, Kansas took a big early lead, shot the ball well and made life miserable for its opponents on defense.

UP NEXT
Manhattan: Hosts Division II member Felician on Thursday night.

Kansas: vs. Kentucky on Tuesday night in Chicago.

