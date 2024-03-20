🏀 Dickinson and McCullar Named NABC All-America

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas duo of Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. have been named to the 2024 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division I All-America Third Team, the NABC announced Wednesday. The NABC Division I team is selected on by the NABC membership.

Named to the 2024 Associated Press and The Sporting News All-America second teams, Dickinson leads the Big 12 and is eighth nationally in rebounds per game at 10.8. The 2024 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year from Alexandria, Virginia, Dickinson recorded his 16th double-double of the season with 15 points and 20 rebounds against Kansas State (3/5) and his 16 double-doubles lead the Big 12 and rank 16th nationally. With an 18.0 ppg, which is second in the Big 12 behind McCullar, Dickinson is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double. He also leads the Big 12 with 14 games of 20-plus points and leads KU with 43 blocked shots and has 29 steals.

For his career, Dickinson has 2,174 points and 1,123 rebounds and is one of four active players in NCAA Division I to surpass both 2,100 points and 1,100 rebounds for his career. Prior to joining Kansas last summer, Dickinson was a three-time all-conference honoree while at Michigan and a 2021 Consensus All-America Second Team selection.

An Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention and All-Big 12 First Team selection, McCullar leads the Big 12 in scoring at 18.3 points per game. The San Antonio guard’s two triple-doubles are the third most in the NCAA. McCullar has made 39 three-point field goals and his 6.2 rebounds per game are second on the team. He ranks in 11 Big 12 statistical categories.

A three-time national Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist and four-time All-Big 12 selection, for his career McCullar has scored 1,517 points with 745 rebounds, 338 assists and 217 steals. He has 108 starts in his 138 games played, including 59 starts in 60 contests in his two seasons at Kansas.

2024 NABC Division I All-America Team

NABC Division I All-America First Team

RJ Davis – North Carolina

Zach Edey – Purdue

Dalton Knecht – Tennessee

Tristen Newton – Connecticut

Jamal Shead – Houston

NABC Division I All-America Second Team

Kyle Filipowski – Duke

DaRon Holmes II – Dayton

Tyler Kolek – Marquette

Jaedon LeDee – San Diego State

Caleb Love – Arizona

NABC Division I All-America Third Team

Johni Broome – Auburn

HUNTER DICKINSON – KANSAS

KEVIN MCCULLAR JR. – KANSAS

Baylor Scheierman – Creighton

Mark Sears – Alabama