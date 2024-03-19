🏀 Dickinson and McCullar Named to Associated Press All-America

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas duo of Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. have been named to the 2024 Associated Press Men’s Basketball All-America Team, the AP announced Tuesday. Dickinson is a second team honoree, while McCullar is an honorable mention selection. The AP team is selected on by the 62 voters who make up its weekly poll.

Named to The Sporting News All-America Second Team and six-time Big 12 weekly award winner in 2023-24, Dickinson leads the Big 12 and is eighth nationally in rebounds per game at 10.8. The Alexandria, Virginia, native recorded his 16th double-double of the season with 15 points and 20 rebounds against Kansas State (3/5) and his 16 double-doubles lead the Big 12 and are 16th nationally. With an 18.0 ppg, which is second in the Big 12 behind McCullar, Dickinson is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double. He also leads the Big 12 with 14 games of 20-plus points and leads KU with 43 blocked shots and has 29 steals.

For his career, Dickinson has 2,174 points and 1,123 rebounds and is one of four active players in NCAA Division I to surpass both 2,100 points and 1,100 rebounds for his career. Prior to joining Kansas last summer, Dickinson was a three-time all-conference honoree while at Michigan and a 2021 Consensus All-America Second Team selection.

Also, on nearly every All-America and national player of the year watch lists, McCullar leads the Big 12 in scoring at 18.3 points per game. The San Antonio guard’s two triple-doubles are the third most in the NCAA. McCullar has made 39 three-point field goals and his 6.2 rebounds per game are second on the team. He ranks in 11 Big 12 statistical categories.

A three-time national Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist and four-time All-Big 12 selection, for his career McCullar has scored 1,517 points with 745 rebounds, 338 assists and 217 steals. He has 108 starts in his 138 games played, including 59 starts in 60 contests in his two seasons at Kansas.

2024 Associated Press Men’s Basketball All-America Team

First Team

Zach Edey, Purdue

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Jamal Shead, Houston

Tristen Newton, Connecticut

Second Team

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Mark Sears, Alabama

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

HUNTER DICKINSON, KANSAS

Third Team

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State

Johni Broome, Auburn

Caleb Love, Arizona

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Honorable Mention (alphabetical order, players appearing on multiple ballots)

Armando Bacot, North Carolina; Keion Brooks Jr., Washington; Boo Buie, Northwestern; Devin Carter, Providence; Donovan Clingan, Connecticut; L.J. Cryer, Houston; Tucker DeVries, Drake; Enrique Freeman, Akron; PJ Hall, Clemson; Graham Ike, Gonzaga; David Jones, Memphis; Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton; Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State; KEVIN MCCULLAR JR., KANSAS; Great Osobor, Utah State; Antonio Reeves, Kentucky; Reed Sheppard, Kentucky; Braden Smith, Purdue; Cam Spencer, Connecticut; Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State; Vonterius Woolbright, Western Carolina.