🏀 Dickinson Named All-America Second Team by The Sporting News

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Two days after garnering Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team honors, Kansas senior Hunter Dickinson has been named to the 2023-24 The Sporting News All-America Second Team announced Tuesday.

A six-time Big 12 weekly award winner and on most every national player of the year list, Dickinson leads the Big 12 and is eighth nationally in rebounds per game at 10.8. The Alexandria, Virginia, center’s 16 double-doubles lead the Big 12 and are 11th nationally. With an 18.0 ppg, which is second in the Big 12 behind teammate Kevin McCullar Jr., Dickinson is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double. He also leads the Big 12 with 14 games of 20-plus points. Dickinson also leads KU with 43 blocked shots and has 29 steals.

Dickinson has 2,174 points and 1,123 rebounds and is one of four active players in NCAA Division I to surpass both 2,100 points and 1,100 rebounds for his career. Prior to joining Kansas last summer, Dickinson was a three-time all-conference honoree while at Michigan and a 2021 Consensus All-America Second Team selection.

No. 14 Kansas (22-9, 10-8) will enter the 2024 Big 12 Championship as the No. 6 seed and will play its first game on Wednesday, March 13, at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 against the winner of the No. 14 West Virginia and No. 11 Cincinnati contest. The WVU-UC game will be played on Tuesday, March 12 at 2 p.m. The Big 12 Championship runs March 12-16 and will be played at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Sporting News All-America Team

First Team – Dalton Knecht (Tennessee), RJ Davis (North Carolina), Zach Edey (Purdue), Tristen Newton (Connecticut), Jamal Shead (Houston)

Second Team – HUNTER DICKINSON (KANSAS), DaRon Holmes (Dayton), Tyler Kolek (Marquette), Jaedon Ledee (San Diego State), Mark Sears (Alebama)

Third Team – Antonio Reeves (Kentucky), Baylor Scheierman (Creighton), Kyle Filipowski (Duke), Johni Broome (Auburn), Caleb Love (Arizona)

Hunter Dickinson 2023-24 Accolades

The Sporting News All-America Second Team; Big 12 Newcomer of the Year; All-Big 12 First Team; Big 12 All-Newcomer Team; Wooden Award Ballot (1 of 15); Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5); Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America Watch List (1 of 40); Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (1 of 30); Big 12 Player of the Week (2.5.24); Big 12 Player of the Week (1.8.24); Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (1.8.24); Maui Invitational All-Tournament Team; Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week (11.21.23); Big 12 Player of the Week (11.20.23); Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (11.20.23); Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (11.13.23); Sporting News Preseason All-America Second Team; Preseason NABC Division I Player of the Year (1 of 20); Associated Press Preseason All-America; CBS Sports Preseason All-America; FOX Sports Preseason All-America; Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year; Preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year; Preseason All-Big 12 First Team