🏀 Dickinson Named Consensus All-America Second Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball senior Hunter Dickinson has been named 2024 Consensus All-America Second Team, the NCAA has announced.

Consensus All-America began being named in 1905 with a variety of entities making up the selection process. Since 1997, the four that currently make up Consensus All-America are the Associated Press (AP), The Sporting News (TSN), the United States Basketball Writers of America (USBWA) and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). The aggregate results from those four organizations determine the first-team and second-team selections. Dickinson earned second-team All-America honors on the AP, TSN and USBWA teams, and third team on the NABC. Dickinson marks the third-straight season a Jayhawk has appeared on the Consensus All-America squads. KU’s Ochai Agbaji in 2022 and Jalen Wilson in 2023 were first-team honorees.

The 2024 Consensus All-America First team consists of RJ Davis (North Carolina), Zach Edey (Purdue), Dalton Knecht (Tennessee), Tristen Newton (Connecticut) and Jamal Shead (Houston). Joining Dickinson on the second team are Kyle Filipowski (Duke), DaRon Holmes II (Dayton), Tyler Kolek (Marquette) and Mark Sears (Alabama).

This marks the second time Dickinson has been named Consensus All-America Second Team, as he earned the accolade while at Michigan in 2021. Historically, according to the NCAA Records Book, Dickinson is just the second NCAA Division I player to be a Consensus All-America at two different schools. He joins Elmer Oliphant who earned the honor at Purdue in 1914 and at Army in 1915.

Dickinson is the 17th Consensus All-America selection, first or second team, under Kansas head coach Bill Self, who arrived at KU in 2003-04. Kansas’ 17 in that span are more than any other school as Duke is next with 14, followed by Gonzaga (12), Kentucky (11) and North Carolina (10).

This season, Dickinson leads the Big 12 and is eighth nationally in rebounds per game at 10.8. The 2024 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team selection from Alexandria, Virginia, Dickinson recorded his 17th double-double of the season with 19 points and 20 rebounds against Samford on March 21 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. His 17 double-doubles lead the Big 12 and are 16th nationally. With a 17.9 ppg, which is second in the Big 12 behind teammate Kevin McCullar Jr.’s 18.3 ppg, Dickinson is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double. He also leads the Big 12 with 14 games of 20-plus points and led KU with 47 blocked shots.

Dickinson has 2,208 points and 1,148 rebounds and is one of four active players in NCAA Division I to surpass both 2,200 points and 1,100 rebounds for his career. Others include Edey, Amanda Bacot (North Carolina) and Baylor Schereman (Creighton).

Kansas Consensus All-America Selections

Season—Name (first team unless indicated as second)

W.O. Hamilton era (1910-19):

1915—Ralph Sproull; 1919—Dutch Lonborg;

Dr. Forrest C. “Phog” Allen era (1907-09; 1920-64):

1909—Tommy Johnson; 1922—Paul Endacott; 1923—Charlie T. Black, Paul Endacott; 1924—Arthur Ackerman, Charlie T. Black; 1925—Arthur Ackerman; 1926—Gale Gordon, Albert Petersen; 1938—Fred Pralle; 1941—Howard Engleman; 1943—Charles Black; 1946—Charles Black (second); 1951—Clyde Lovellette; 1952—Clyde Lovellette;

Dick Harp era (1957-64):

1957—Wilt Chamberlain; 1958—Wilt Chamberlain;

Ted Owens era (1965-83):

1966—Walt Wesley (second); 1969—Jo Jo White (second); 1972—Bud Stallworth (second);

Larry Brown era (1984-88):

1986—Danny Manning (second); 1987—Danny Manning; 1988—Danny Manning;

Roy Williams era (1989-2003):

1996—Jacque Vaughn (second); 1997—Raef LaFrentz, Jacque Vaughn (second); 1998—Raef LaFrentz, Paul Pierce; 2002—Drew Gooden; 2003—Nick Collison;

Bill Self era (2004-present):

2005—Wayne Simien; 2009—Sherron Collins (second); 2010—Sherron Collins, Cole Aldrich (second); 2011—Marcus Morris (second); 2012—Thomas Robinson; 2013—Ben McLemore (second), Jeff Withey (second); 2014—Andrew Wiggins (second); 2016—Perry Ellis (second); 2017—Frank Mason III; 2018—Devonte Graham; 2020—Udoka Azubuike (second), Devon Dotson (second); 2022—Ochai Agbaji; 2023—Jalen Wilson; 2024—Hunter Dickinson (second).