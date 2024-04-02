🏀 Dickinson Named Wooden Award 2023-24 All American

LOS ANGELES – Kansas center Hunter Dickinson has been named to the Wooden Award 2023-24 Men’s Basketball All American Team, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Tuesday evening on ESPN2.

Dickinson becomes the 27th Jayhawk all-time to be named a Wooden Award All American. Kansas has had three-consecutive Wooden All Americans with Ochai Agbaji earning the accolade in 2022, Jalen Wilson in 2023 and Dickinson in 2024. A two-time Consensus All-America, Dickinson is the 17th Wooden Men’s Basketball All American selection from Kansas in the Bill Self era, beginning in 2003-04.

This marks the second time Dickinson has been named to the Wooden Men’s Basketball All American team as he earned the accolade while at Michigan in 2021. He is the first player to be named Wooden All American at two different schools.

This season, Dickinson led the Big 12 and ranks eighth nationally in rebounds per game at 10.8. The 2024 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team selection from Alexandria, Virginia, Dickinson recorded his 17th double-double of the season with 19 points and 20 rebounds against Samford on March 21 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. His 17 double-doubles led the Big 12 and are 12th nationally. With 17.9 ppg, which is second in the Big 12 behind teammate Kevin McCullar Jr.’s 18.3 ppg, Dickinson was the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double. He also led the Big 12 with 14 games of 20-plus points and led Kansas with 47 blocked shots.

Dickinson has 2,208 points and 1,148 rebounds and is one of four active players in NCAA Division I to surpass both 2,200 points and 1,100 rebounds for his career. Others include Edey, Amanda Bacot (North Carolina) and Baylor Schereman (Creighton).

Kansas Wooden Award Men’s Basketball All Americans

2024 – Hunter Dickinson

2023 – Jalen Wilson

2022 – Ochai Agbaji

2020 – Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson

2018 – Devonte’ Graham

2017 – Frank Mason III (Wooden Award recipient), Josh Jackson

2016 – Perry Ellis

2014 – Andrew Wiggins

2013 – Ben McLemore

2012 – Thomas Robinson

2011 – Marcus Morris

2010 – Sherron Collins

2008 – Brandon Rush

2007 – Brandon Rush

2005 – Wayne Simien

2003 – Nick Collison, Kirk Hinrich

2002 – Drew Gooden

1998 – Raef LaFrentz, Paul Pierce

1997 – Raef LaFrentz, Jacque Vaughn

1996 – Jacque Vaughn

1988 – Danny Manning (Wooden Award recipient)

1986 – Danny Manning

2023-24 Hunter Dickinson Accolades

Wooden All American; Consensus All-America Second Team; USBWA All-America Second Team; NABC All-America Third Team; Associated Press All-America Second Team; NABC All-District 8 First Team; The Sporting News All-America Second Team; Big 12 Newcomer of the Year; All-Big 12 First Team; Big 12 All-Newcomer Team; Wooden Award Ballot (1 of 15); Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5); Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America Watch List (1 of 40); Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (1 of 30); Big 12 Player of the Week (2.5.24); Big 12 Player of the Week (1.8.24); Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (1.8.24); Maui Invitational All-Tournament Team; Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week (11.21.23); Big 12 Player of the Week (11.20.23); Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (11.20.23); Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (11.13.23)